Navjot Singh Sidhu joins protesters at Behbal Kalan village

Chandigarh, March 29

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and some former MLAs, today joined the protest by the families of those killed in the 2015 police firing at Behbal Kalan village.

Talking to the protesting families, Sidhu said he had been raising the issue when his own party was in power and would continue to do so with the current government.

Earlier, Sidhu held meeting with 16 former MLAs and other party leaders at the residence of former Ludhiana North MLA Rakesh Pandey. This was the third meeting attended by Sidhu recently.

Party leaders, privy to the meeting, said no discussion was held on demanding another term for Sidhu as the state unit president and issues pertaining to the Centre encroaching upon Punjab rights over Chandigarh and rejuvenating the party rank and file were discussed. The meeting was also attended by Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, who is said to be eyeing the post of the Leader of Opposition.

In political circles, meetings by Sidhu are being seen as pressure tactics to remind the party high command about the relevance of Sidhu in today’s context when AAP has come to power with a thumping majority. — TNS

Visits deceased Cong worker’s house

Navjot Sidhu and other Congress leaders on Tuesday visited the house of deceased party worker Iqbal Singh at Kasowana village in Zira. Iqbal, who was allegedly attacked by AAP workers on March 12, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Sidhu sought immediate arrest of the accused, Rs1 crore as compensation and a government job for the victim’s family.

