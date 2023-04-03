Navjot Singh Sidhu lacks support of Congress workers: AAP

Jalandhar, April 2
Aam Aadmi Party general secretary and Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat today said Navjot Singh Sidhu lacks support of the Congress’ workers.
He said, “When Sidhu was in Parliament, he never raised his voice for Punjabis. He has changed parties several times and has no support of the Congress’ workers.” Barsat said, “Amritpal is a non-issue in Punjab. It’s a hype created by the central agencies. The Sikhs, Hindus and Christians live peacefully in Punjab.”
He said AAP would announce its candidate next week.
