Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail tomorrow, confirms ADGP-Prisons

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 31

Putting speculation of his likely release to rest, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu’s team has confirmed his release on April 1.

This was also confirmed by ADGP-Prisons B Chandrashekhar.

Sidhu is serving time in a road rage case dating back to 1988.

This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow.



(As informed by the concerned authorities). — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 31, 2023

While Sidhu’s team that handles his Twitter account on Friday cited jail officials while saying that his release was scheduled for Saturday, the officials of Patiala central jail did not confirm it.

The former cricketer’s release from jail has been on the cards for long. Initially, he was to be released on Republic Day under the Centre’s remission policy for prisoners, which was not granted.

Sidhu is undergoing a year-long sentence over a road rage incident. The news about his likely release from jail in January had Congress leaders reaching out to him in numbers.

Later, he was said to be eligible for release from February 19 based on the normal remission available to all convicts.

The jail manual contains conditions of premature release of convicts in line with a possible upto 60-day remission for working in the jail factory and upto 30 days for good behaviour.

Patiala Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana, when reached, said calculations about his release were on. “We have not released any statement. A number of rules of the jails manual affect the likelihood of the release of a convict. The remission varies as per the convict’s conduct and other factors. Calculations with respect to this are being done," he said.