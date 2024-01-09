 Navjot Singh Sidhu takes dig at Punjab Congress leaders after some object to his rallies : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  Navjot Singh Sidhu takes dig at Punjab Congress leaders after some object to his rallies

Navjot Singh Sidhu takes dig at Punjab Congress leaders after some object to his rallies

A section of Punjab Congress leaders has sought disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding three public meetings without participation of senior state party leaders

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a public rally, in Hoshiarpur, January 9, 2024. Tribune photo

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a public rally, in Hoshiarpur, January 9, 2024. Tribune photo



PTI

Hoshiarpur, January 9

Unfazed by the opposition from a section of his party leaders, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday addressed another rally here where he attacked his detractors in the party.

“If 5,000-7,000 people gather at some place, why does someone have a stomach ache? Neither do I have any sand pit nor any business. For whom, are we fighting? We are fighting to change this system in Punjab,” he said.

The Congress will be back on its feet the day its workers start saying “our leaders have not sold their integrity and they are ready to die for the sake of Punjab”, Sidhu said.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders has sought disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding three public meetings without the participation of senior state leaders of the party.

The issue was also raised during a meeting by newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge of the Congress Devender Yadav on Tuesday with party leaders to discuss seat-sharing and other matters.

Replying to a question on rallies being held by Sidhu, Yadav said it has come to his knowledge during the meetings. “I have taken details and I will speak to Sidhu ji,” he told reporters.

The rally of the former cricketer at Mehraj village in Bathinda on December 17 had evoked a sharp reaction from several Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa who had then asked Sidhu to join the party's programmes instead of setting up his “own stage”.

“Congress will stand the day when workers will start saying our leader is like Bunty, (Navjot) Sidhu who did not sell their integrity (imaan) and our leader has not done any compromise and is ready to die for Punjab,” Sidhu said on Tuesday.

Local Congress leader Vishwanath Bunty organised the Hoshiarpur rally. During the ‘Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Congress’ rally, Sidhu emphasized the need for a change in approach among Congress leaders, urging them to show respect to party workers and recognise the contributions of senior leaders.

He also attacked the AAP government, saying it has failed on various fronts. Sidhu claimed that the law-and-order situation in Punjab has deteriorated.

The Congress leader accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of coming to power in Punjab by making false promises. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have changed their lifestyles instead of the system, he alleged.

Sidhu expressed concerns that under the AAP government, Punjab's economy might decline in the next three years.

He also urged the Punjab government to formulate policies benefiting farmers and the youths.

#Congress #Hoshiarpur #Navjot Sidhu


