Navjot Singh Sidhu targets AAP over Rajya Sabha nominees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Fatehgarh Sahib, March 22

Former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday hit out at AAP leader Arvind Keriwal over recent nominations to the Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, AAP nominees Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjeev Arora and Ashok Mittal had filed their papers for the Rajya Sabha.

In a tweet, Sidhu said, “New batteries for the Delhi remote control. It’s blinking. Harbhajan is an exception....(It is) betrayal of Punjab!”

Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh tweeted, “Tomorrow (March 23) is Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day....I dare CM Mann to put into action what he claims. Otherwise, it will be betrayal of not only the great martyr, but also people of Punjab.”

Congress’ Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said to pay a real tribute to Bhagat Singh, the party should send a member of the martyr’s family to the RS.

Meanwhile, Lok Insaaf Party workers today staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the AAP and CM Mann in Mandi Gobindgarh, over the nomination of non-Punjabis to the Rajya Sabha.—