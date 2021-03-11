Navjot Singh Sidhu to do clerical job at Patiala Central Jail for 5 hours daily

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

Cricketer-turned politician and former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed ‘assistant’ (munshi) to do clerical work at Patiala Central Jail. Due to security reasons, Sidhu will be working from his cell only.

Sidhu started working from Tuesday, informed the jail officials. It has been learnt that Sidhu would do job in two shifts—9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Notably, Sidhu has been lodged in the Patiala Central Jail in a 34-year-old road rage case (one year rigorous imprisonment).

As per the jail norms, Sidhu would be trained for three months without pay. Thereafter, he would be classified as unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled prisoner and his earning would range from anywhere between Rs 30 and Rs 90. The earnings would be credited to his account. Meanwhile, the medical board had approved a diet plan for Sidhu on Tuesday.

#navjot sidhu