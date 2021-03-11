Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC convenes

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 8

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who may face disciplinary action for his alleged anti-party activities, will be meeting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow. Sidhu’s meeting comes on a day when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also be meeting in Delhi to finalise the agenda for “Chintan Shivir”.

The cricketer-turned-politician on Sunday tweeted: “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5.15 pm in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy… Punjab’s resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort….”

Sidhu had recently met strategist Prashant Kishor in Delhi, fuelling talk of a political alliance. Even as the proposed meeting with the CM has sparked speculation about Sidhu exploring his politicaloptions, leaders close to the former PPCC chief insisted that the meeting would provide an opportunity to the two leaders to discuss constructive measures to revive the state’s economy.

Though PPCC president Amrinder Raja Warring did not react to Sidhu’s announcement, he said the ex-PPCC chief had not informed the party about the meeting. Sources said the issue had been flagged to the leadership.

It is yet to be seen what line of action the party takes against Sidhu. Party insiders said the issue was likely to drag, as the party did not want to give him an opportunity to play the ‘victim’ card.

Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary had recently complained to party president Sonia Gandhi about Sidhu’s “anti-party activities”. The complaint was forwarded to the AICC’s Disciplinary Committee, but its meeting was postponed due to the non-availability of all committee members.

Chaudhary had written to Sonia Gandhi that that he had received a note from Warring regarding Sidhu, stressing that he could not be allowed to project himself “above the party”. Earlier, the party had removed Sunil Jakhar from all party posts for “anti-party remarks”.