Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Cong leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala jail. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 2

Even as former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu raised his security issue after his release from Central Jail, Patiala, the state government has halved his security.

Police sources said Sidhu now had 11 security personnel attached with him, besides a pilot escort. “From the earlier 25 police personnel who were with Sidhu before he went to jail, the number has been reduced to 12. His ‘Z+’ category cover now stands converted to ‘Y+’,” they said.

Sidhu went to jail in a 1988 road rage death case after surrendering in court on May 20 last year. A senior AAP leader said Sidhu was not an MP or an MLA and not even the PPCC chief and “security will be provided only as per the threat perception” and not as per his (Sidhu’s) wishes.

Though there are no formal orders from the government or the security wing of the state police, Sidhu is now left with half his security. Before going to jail, Sidhu had 25 officials — two drivers, a PSO and 22 security officials. The security has been trimmed to 12 now, which includes two house guards (sentries). Sidhu’s security now has men from the district police and the Indian Reserve Battalion.

After his release from jail yesterday, Sidhu had raised the issue of his security claiming that the government wanted to withdraw his security. “They want to take my security back. Ikk Sidhu (Moosewala) marwa ditta (one Sidhu has been killed)… I am not fearful and will continue to raise issues of Punjab,” Sidhu said.

A top police official said there was no compromise on Sidhu’s security and there were ample officials to protect him. “The security is based on threat perception and is periodically reviewed. For now, Sidhu has a pilot escort and enough security officials,” said the IPS officer.

In January 2019, the state government had enhanced the security cover of Sidhu with the then Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, assigning a bulletproof vehicle from his official fleet to his Cabinet colleague. The number of personnel deployed for Sidhu’s security was also increased from 12 to 25.

Later, the Home Secretary had written to the Centre that Sidhu, who was then in the state Cabinet, be provided the CAPF security cover, preferably by the CISF. The letter stated that after his visit to Pakistan, where he hugged the then army chief of the country, there was a security threat to Sidhu. A right wing group based in Uttar Pradesh had announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore to anyone who beheaded Sidhu.

In May 2022, while the state government pruned the security cover of several VIPs, including former CMs and other politicians, there was no change in Sidhu’s security cover. However, he was jailed later that month.

May raise law & order issue

  • Sidhu will visit Musa village in Mansa on Monday to pay tributes to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala
  • He is expected to take on the state government on the law and order situation in the state
  • On Sunday, Sidhu spent the day inside his house meeting close friends and family members

#Congress #navjot sidhu #sidhu moosewala

