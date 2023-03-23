Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Chandigarh, March 23
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee former president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur, has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer.
Navjot Kaur shared the information on Twitter.
In an emotional post, Navjot Kaur wrote: “He (Navjot S Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed .Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad. Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT”
2/2 Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT— DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023
Soon, get well soon messages started coming in.
Get well soon,Ma’am.Pray for your complete and speedy recovery.— Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (@Hardisohi) March 22, 2023
Congress Punjab President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote: “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan”
I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 22, 2023
Waheguru Mehar Karan https://t.co/67fLy06U1G
