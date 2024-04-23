Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Former Congress MLA from Nawanshahr, Angad Singh met with an accident on Tuesday near Kathgarh village.

He suffered injuries and was admitted to Max Hospital, Mohali. His condition is stated to be critical.

The Congress leader was going in his SUV when it rammed into an ambulance.

The frontal portion of the car has got badly damaged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mohali #Nawanshahr