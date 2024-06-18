Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 17

Main kamm te aaya hoya, ethe network bahut ghat hai, koi tension na laiyo. This is what Narain Singh (pic), a youth from Nawanshahr, who is believed to have got stuck in the Ukraine war zone, said in his nine-second voice note to his family. Family members of Narain Singh (22) from Garlon Bet village of Nawanshahr have been spending sleepless nights since the news of Amritsar youth Tejpal’s killing while fighting for the Russian army has come. The family received a voice message on WhatsApp from Narain about 10 days ago, since then they have not received any call from him.

Had gone on a tourist visa My brother had gone to Russia on a tourist visa, but we never knew that his visit will take a horrendous turn. Why anybody isn’t doing anything to bring my brother back. Gurvinder Kaur, Sister of Narain Singh

His family members said Narain just told them that he was out for work, there was a network problem and they should not worry. Lakhwinder Singh, brother of Narain, feels that Narain must have said this to ensure that his mother’s health doesn’t deteriorate.

“Sunny da kuch pata nai halle tak, kado tak aaega, tusi dasdo” asked Gurvinder Kaur, sister of Narain Singh. “We fondly call him Sunny. My brother had gone on a tourist visa, but we never knew that his visit would take the horrendous turn. Why anybody isn’t doing anything to bring my brother back,” Gurvinder talked to this correspondent on the phone as her voice trembled in angst and helplessness.

“My mother is not keeping good health. Struggling with financial problems, we took a heavy loan forher operation. My father is a marginal farmer,” she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who has been pursuing the case of the youngsters stuck in the warzone, again raised the matter with the Indian Ambassador to Russia today. “Despite our previous communication, there has been no development in this case and the situation remains critical. Regrettably, the youths continue to face dire circumstances in Russia. The victims themselves have told my office that they are being housed in Russian army camps and compelled to assist the army, including being deployed to frontline positions. This alarming development has exacerbated the distress of the youths and their families, who are understandably anxious for their safe return to India,” the letter reads.

The MP has urged the Ambassador to immediately intervene to ensure the safe repatriation of seven Indians without delay. “The humanitarian implications of their continued stay under such conditions are deeply concerning, necessitating urgent action from the diplomatic and governmental authorities. Moreover, the families of the stranded youths have been persistently reaching out to me for updates and assistance,” Dr Sahney mentioned.

