NCM debunks Akal Takht Jathedar’s claim, says no proposal to withdraw minority status of Sikh community

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 11

Taking note of reported claims of the Akal Takht Jathedar that the minority status of Sikhs in India is being withdrawn, the National Commission for Minorities debunked the same on Wednesday.

“There is no proposal to bring Sikh community out of minorities, but has a clear plan to promote education, employment among Sikhs through the 15-point programme of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Schemes for upliftment of the socio-economic condition of the Sikligar and Vanjara communities are being formulated,” the NCM said.

In a statement, the NCM said: “Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, has claimed that the minority status of Sikhs in India is being withdrawn.This is factually incorrect, misleading, motivated and to create fear and animosity among the Sikh community.”

It further said the Jathedar may have been given wrong information.The fact is that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government appointedTarlochan Singh-- a Sikh -- as Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities and the present government appointed a Sikh Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities after 15 years.

The tenure of the present Chairperson, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, is up to 2025.

It further said the Union government has just now celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and is further trying to solve the long pending problems of Sikh community.

Commemoration of Vir Bal Diwas and making it an annual event in the entire country on December 26 every year is an effort to teach the history of Sahibjadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, to the entire country, NCM added.

The Governmenthas helped the Afghan Sikhs to get Indian citizenship. The Government has also opened Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the Indian Sikh pilgrims. The list is very long, the NCM added.