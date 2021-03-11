NCM debunks Akal Takht Jathedar’s claim, says no proposal to withdraw minority status of Sikh community

'Schemes for upliftment of the socio-economic condition of the Sikligar and Vanjara communities are being formulated'

NCM debunks Akal Takht Jathedar’s claim, says no proposal to withdraw minority status of Sikh community

Photo for representation. — iStock

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 11

Taking note of reported claims of the Akal Takht Jathedar that the minority status of Sikhs in India is being withdrawn, the National Commission for Minorities debunked the same on Wednesday.

“There is no proposal to bring Sikh community out of minorities, but has a clear plan to promote education, employment among Sikhs through the 15-point programme of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Schemes for upliftment of the socio-economic condition of the Sikligar and Vanjara communities are being formulated,” the NCM said.

In a statement, the NCM said: “Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, has claimed that the minority status of Sikhs in India is being withdrawn.This is factually incorrect, misleading, motivated and to create fear and animosity among the Sikh community.”

It further said the Jathedar may have been given wrong information.The fact is that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government appointedTarlochan Singh-- a Sikh -- as Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities and the present government appointed a Sikh Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities after 15 years.

The tenure of the present Chairperson, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, is up to 2025.

It further said the Union government has just now celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and is further trying to solve the long pending problems of Sikh community.

Commemoration of Vir Bal Diwas and making it an annual event in the entire country on December 26 every year is an effort to teach the history of Sahibjadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, to the entire country, NCM added.

The Governmenthas helped the Afghan Sikhs to get Indian citizenship. The Government has also opened Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the Indian Sikh pilgrims. The list is very long, the NCM added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment

Depoliticising parties, enfeebling democracy

2
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

4
Himachal

Congress leader Sukhram’s body reaches Mandi

5
Haryana

Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

6
Punjab

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

7
Comment

Nuclear command & control

8
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

9
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

10
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Top News

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for ‘neglecting work’, posted as DG Civil Defence department

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work', posted as DG Civil Defence department

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Prad...

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...

Mustn't cross ‘Laxman Rekha’: Govt; speaking truth true patriotism: Opposition

SC order on sedition law: Mustn't cross 'Laxman Rekha', says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism

The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

Punjab police cut security of former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

26 personnel withdrawn from former MLA Parminder Pinky, 28 f...

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Punjab University employee’s gold chain snatched at gunpoint in Mullanpur

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

HCS (Judicial) Paper Leak 2017: Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Fresh heat-wave spell in Delhi from Friday

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years