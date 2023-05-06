NCSC notice to govt over minister’s ‘sexual misconduct’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Taking strong notice over the complaint wherein the victim is alleging “sexual misconduct” by a minister, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to Punjab Government officials and told them to submit an action-taken report.

In a video message and a letter to NCSC, the victim demanded justice, alleging that minister Lal Chand Kataruchak is now giving threats to life. “I am now on the run and submitting the complaint in Delhi as the minister is threatening to harm me or my family. I request the NCSC to take action against the minister over sexual misconduct and provide me security,” the complainant has said.

SAD demands arrest of minister SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday demanded dismissal and arrest of a minister who is facing the charge of ‘sexual misconduct’.

He questioned CM Bhagwant Mann for shielding the ‘perpetrator of such a heinous crime’

The complainant, who belongs to the SC community and is a resident of a village in Pathankot, has also narrated the incident on camera, which was widely circulated today.

Recently, the video of the misconduct was handed over to Governor Banwarilal Purohit by Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Meanwhile, the commission asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Director General of Police (Punjab) to investigate the matter and to submit the action-taken report immediately, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter. The commission also asked the officials to provide security to the victim.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action-taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 and issue summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.