NDA Meet Tomorrow: SAD (Sanyukt) to seek economic package

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

The SAD (Sanyukt), a BJP ally, will raise issues like release of the Sikh prisoners, SGPC elections and special economic package for Punjab at the upcoming meeting of the NDA alliance partners. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said the Centre should resolve the issues related to Punjab and the Sikh Panth for which his party has been struggling for a long time. Senior vice-president of the party, Justice Nirmal Singh (retd), will also attend the meeting.

“The demand regarding the release of Bandi Singhs, who have completed their sentences, removal of names of immigrant Punjabis from the black list, holding early elections of the SGPC, waving off the debts incurred by Punjab and opening of Wagah border for trade will also be raised at the meeting,” said Dhindsa.

He further said that apart from these issues, demand would also be made for an additional economic package to compensate for the damage caused due to flooding in the state.

#BJP #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #National Defence Academy NDA #SGPC #Sikhs