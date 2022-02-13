Punjab poll 2022: NDA vows job quota for locals

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 12

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, in its vision document for Punjab for the next five years, today promised 75% and 50% reservation for Punjabis in government and private jobs, respectively, Rs 4,000 allowance for all jobless graduates for two years and 35% quota for women in all government jobs.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with key functionaries of the party, and alliance partners PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) unveiled the manifesto, which focused on employment, sacrilege, sports and law and order.

Key assurances by alliance 35% quota for women in government jobs

Rs4,000 allowance for jobless graduates for 2 years

STF, fast track courts for sacrilege cases

Power at Rs4 per unit to MSMEs, Rs5 to other industries

Rs10K/month honorarium for anganwadi, Rs6K for ASHA workers; retirement benefits up to Rs1.5L

Loans up to Rs50K of SC/BC/EWS categories to be waived

It promised infrastructure development fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to be spent over five years to revive the state economy, free electricity up to 300 units to all households and increased cash awards for sportspersons.

Asserting “zero tolerance” policy towards sacrilege, the alliance promised a special task force and fast track courts to expedite such cases and ensure law enforcement.

Results to be different from buzz created The results in Punjab will be different from the popular perception created by the media during these elections. —Hardeep Puri, Union Minister

Puri, PLC leader Capt Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Subhash Sharma, Som Parkash as well as SAD (S) general secretray Tejinder Pal Singh announced the key features of the document.

Besides focus on law and order and cross-border terrorism, it promised steps to curb drug menace. Domain experts in law, forensics, digital forensics, information technology would be recruited in all police stations for better services to citizens. Cyber Defence Headquarters would be set up for prevention of cyber crimes and 24 hours surveillance of cities through CCTV cameras would be started, it promised.

To tackle the problem of drug smuggling, a cross-state strategy involving J&K, Haryana, HP and Rajasthan would be formulated. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be given to each family affected by terrorism, it said.

The alliance promised free power up to 300 units to each household and a flat tariff of Rs 3 per unit beyond the threshold.

The state government’s decision to delink the salaries of teachers in government colleges and universities to UGC salary structure would be withdrawn. The recommendations of the UGC’s 7th pay commission would be implemented at the earliest.

Funds would be provided from the state budget for payment of postmatric scholarship dues to SC students, it said.

