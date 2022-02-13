Punjab poll 2022: NDA vows job quota for locals

Assures 300 units of free power to all | Rs1L crore for infra development

Punjab poll 2022: NDA vows job quota for locals

Union Minister Hardeep Puri and leaders of BJP and allies release manifesto in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 12

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, in its vision document for Punjab for the next five years, today promised 75% and 50% reservation for Punjabis in government and private jobs, respectively, Rs 4,000 allowance for all jobless graduates for two years and 35% quota for women in all government jobs.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with key functionaries of the party, and alliance partners PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) unveiled the manifesto, which focused on employment, sacrilege, sports and law and order.

Key assurances by alliance

  • 35% quota for women in government jobs
  • Rs4,000 allowance for jobless graduates for 2 years
  • STF, fast track courts for sacrilege cases
  • Power at Rs4 per unit to MSMEs, Rs5 to other industries
  • Rs10K/month honorarium for anganwadi, Rs6K for ASHA workers; retirement benefits up to Rs1.5L
  • Loans up to Rs50K of SC/BC/EWS categories to be waived

It promised infrastructure development fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to be spent over five years to revive the state economy, free electricity up to 300 units to all households and increased cash awards for sportspersons.

Asserting “zero tolerance” policy towards sacrilege, the alliance promised a special task force and fast track courts to expedite such cases and ensure law enforcement.

Results to be different from buzz created

The results in Punjab will be different from the popular perception created by the media during these elections. —Hardeep Puri, Union Minister

Puri, PLC leader Capt Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Subhash Sharma, Som Parkash as well as SAD (S) general secretray Tejinder Pal Singh announced the key features of the document.

Besides focus on law and order and cross-border terrorism, it promised steps to curb drug menace. Domain experts in law, forensics, digital forensics, information technology would be recruited in all police stations for better services to citizens. Cyber Defence Headquarters would be set up for prevention of cyber crimes and 24 hours surveillance of cities through CCTV cameras would be started, it promised.

To tackle the problem of drug smuggling, a cross-state strategy involving J&K, Haryana, HP and Rajasthan would be formulated. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be given to each family affected by terrorism, it said.

The alliance promised free power up to 300 units to each household and a flat tariff of Rs 3 per unit beyond the threshold.

The state government’s decision to delink the salaries of teachers in government colleges and universities to UGC salary structure would be withdrawn. The recommendations of the UGC’s 7th pay commission would be implemented at the earliest.

Funds would be provided from the state budget for payment of postmatric scholarship dues to SC students, it said.

#NDA #punjab poll 2022,

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

3
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

4
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

5
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

6
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

7
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

8
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Entertainment

IPL 2022 Auction: As Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla give it a skip, kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta chip in

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary