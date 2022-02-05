NDA vows MSP on fruit, veggies

Chandigarh, February 4
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance today gave 12 commitments to the people of Punjab, as it sought the mandate for the elections.
The commitments
- End to sand and liquor mafia, drug abuse
- One lakh acre shamlat land to landless growers
- Upgrade of health infrastructure at village level
- Industrial revolution via tax structure simplification
- 33% reservation for women in police jobs
In a bid to woo farmers, who have been antagonistic towards the BJP because of the three (now withdrawn) farm laws, the NDA has promised grant of MSP on fruit, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds, besides granting Rs 5,000 crore annual budget for promoting crop diversification in the state.
The alliance also announced 300 units of free power to all (Rs 3 per unit tariff over 300 units), power supply to MSMEs at Rs 4 per unit, increase in allowances for anganwari workers to Rs 10,000 and ASHA workers to Rs 6,000, enhanced social security pensions to old, widows and physically challenged of Rs 3,000, setting up “Guru Kripa” canteens offering Rs 5 per meal to needy, pucca houses for all, and enhanced compensation to martyrs from defence forces of Rs 1 crore in cash besides a job for kin — a commitment added to the list at the insistence of PLC chief Capt Amarinder Singh.
Union Minister Hardeep Puri said unlike other political parties, the alliance would honour the commitments made to people. — TNS
LEADERSPEAK
Why was honey given vip security?
The VIP security provided to Channi’s nephew is proof of the close proximity between the two. If Channi wasn’t close with his nephew, why was he (Honey) provided with VIP security? — Raghav Chadha, AAP Leader
POLL NUGGETS
Muktsar dist Congress acting chief joins BJP
Muktsar: In a setback for Congress candidate Karan Kaur Brar, district Congress committee acting president Bharat Bhushan Bansal Binta, who had sought party ticket, has joined the BJP. Binta, an aide of Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, is also president of the Punjab Rice Industry Association. Earlier, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s cousins Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala and Manjit Fattanwala had joined the SAD on Wednesday. TNS
Sunam Cong incharge withdraws papers
Sangrur: Sunam Congress local halqa incharge Daaman Bajwa on Friday withdrew her nomination papers as an Independent candidate. After the party gave the ticket to Jaswinder Singh Dhiman, nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman, Daaman had filed her nomination as an Independent. “I have withdrawn my nomination as advised my supporters. I will take a final decision on my future course of action on Sunday,” said Daaman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...