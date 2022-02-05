NDA vows MSP on fruit, veggies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance today gave 12 commitments to the people of Punjab, as it sought the mandate for the elections.

The commitments End to sand and liquor mafia, drug abuse

One lakh acre shamlat land to landless growers

Upgrade of health infrastructure at village level

Industrial revolution via tax structure simplification

33% reservation for women in police jobs

In a bid to woo farmers, who have been antagonistic towards the BJP because of the three (now withdrawn) farm laws, the NDA has promised grant of MSP on fruit, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds, besides granting Rs 5,000 crore annual budget for promoting crop diversification in the state.

The alliance also announced 300 units of free power to all (Rs 3 per unit tariff over 300 units), power supply to MSMEs at Rs 4 per unit, increase in allowances for anganwari workers to Rs 10,000 and ASHA workers to Rs 6,000, enhanced social security pensions to old, widows and physically challenged of Rs 3,000, setting up “Guru Kripa” canteens offering Rs 5 per meal to needy, pucca houses for all, and enhanced compensation to martyrs from defence forces of Rs 1 crore in cash besides a job for kin — a commitment added to the list at the insistence of PLC chief Capt Amarinder Singh.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri said unlike other political parties, the alliance would honour the commitments made to people. — TNS

LEADERSPEAK

Why was honey given vip security?

The VIP security provided to Channi’s nephew is proof of the close proximity between the two. If Channi wasn’t close with his nephew, why was he (Honey) provided with VIP security? — Raghav Chadha, AAP Leader

POLL NUGGETS

Muktsar dist Congress acting chief joins BJP

Muktsar: In a setback for Congress candidate Karan Kaur Brar, district Congress committee acting president Bharat Bhushan Bansal Binta, who had sought party ticket, has joined the BJP. Binta, an aide of Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, is also president of the Punjab Rice Industry Association. Earlier, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s cousins Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala and Manjit Fattanwala had joined the SAD on Wednesday. TNS

Sunam Cong incharge withdraws papers

Sangrur: Sunam Congress local halqa incharge Daaman Bajwa on Friday withdrew her nomination papers as an Independent candidate. After the party gave the ticket to Jaswinder Singh Dhiman, nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman, Daaman had filed her nomination as an Independent. “I have withdrawn my nomination as advised my supporters. I will take a final decision on my future course of action on Sunday,” said Daaman.