Nearly 14% procured wheat lifted in Muktsar district so far

Drenched bags of grain lie in the open in Muktsar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 19

The slow pace of wheat lifting and the sudden rain last night have increased worries of farmers as only 14 per cent of the procured wheat has been lifted till date in Muktsar district.

Notably, 1,80,797 million tonnes (MT) wheat had arrived in mandis of the district till Tuesday evening out of which 1,55,068 MT was procured, but only 21,955 MT could be lifted.

The farmers are claiming that if the situation did not improve in the next two days, there would be a glut of wheat in mandis. So far, the private purchase is nil in the district.

Even the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured just 30 MT of wheat in the district, which is yet to be lifted.

Markfed has procured 51,510 MT wheat, but lifted only 7,246 MT. Similarly, Pungrain has procured 36,590 MT wheat and lifted 7,164 MT. Further, Warehouse has procured 30,388 MT of wheat and lifted just 4,035 MT. Likewise, PUNSUP has procured 36,550 MT wheat and lifted 3,510 MT in the district.

Vineet Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, today reviewed the situation and claimed that the payment for the wheat was being made to farmers on time. He further appealed to farmers to bring their produce below the permissible limit of moisture content to mandis.

