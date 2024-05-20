Necessary to defeat BJP-led communal forces, says Left

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 19

Mangat Ram Pasla, national general secretary, Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), said that the Constitutional traditions of the country were under threat and it was necessary to work for the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party-led communal forces to pave way for the safeguard of the secularism traditions of the country.

He said that is was very necessary for people of the country to come forward to strengthen INDIA bloc to defeat BJP whole heartedly.

Pasla was addressing a political conference organised to pay tributes to leaders like Deepak Dhawan who were killed by militants in 1980’s. In his address, Pasla said that Dhawan and others sacrificed their lives to bring equality in the society. He said that all efforts were being done by the present Union Government to serve the few corporate families.

Pargat Singh Jamarai, state president of the RMPI, condemned the AAP state leadership, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he had done no effort for seat sharing with like-minded parties in the state.

