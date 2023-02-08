Need to introduce Punjabi from nursery: Harjot Bains

Chandigarh, February 7
Education Minister Harjot Bains said the Aam Aadmi Party was keen to make Punjabi language compulsory for students from nursery.
He made this assertion during a meeting of MLAs, scholars and Punjabi language activists, organised at the Vidhan Sabha by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Bains said the government would introduce a Bill for making Punjabi compulsory from nursery class. So far, Punjabi is compulsory from Class I.
Sandhwan said the government and private institutions had been urged to use Punjabi as a first language on their signages by February 21 (International Mother Language Day).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge
Appointment opposed over ‘BJP link’
JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100
NTA to declare ranks after session 2 in April