Need to introduce Punjabi from nursery: Harjot Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Education Minister Harjot Bains said the Aam Aadmi Party was keen to make Punjabi language compulsory for students from nursery.

He made this assertion during a meeting of MLAs, scholars and Punjabi language activists, organised at the Vidhan Sabha by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Bains said the government would introduce a Bill for making Punjabi compulsory from nursery class. So far, Punjabi is compulsory from Class I.

Sandhwan said the government and private institutions had been urged to use Punjabi as a first language on their signages by February 21 (International Mother Language Day).