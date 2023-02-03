'Need to tackle extremism'

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 2

On the concluding leg of his two-day tour of the border districts, Governor Banwarilal Purohit lashed out at “extremists” operating from within and outside the state, who were out to disturb the hard-earned peace by raising the demand of the separate nation. He said these elements should be crushed and not allowed to germinate.

The Governor said it was the responsibility of the police to identify them and take them to the task.

The Governor said, “Despite all efforts by security agencies, drugs continue to make way into India unabated. This is all being done by Pakistan, which is waging a proxy war against us by pushing drugs and narcotics into our territory as it cannot fight directly with us.”

He further said, “The enemy is using our own person, especially unemployed ones, residing along the border to execute their sinister designs, which has to be checked.”

About drones being used to drop consignments of drugs along the border belt, the Governor said, “The government organisations concerned are working on a mechanism and developing technology to counter the same. I am in touch with the DRDO also, which is working on it.”

“However, till the time such counter technology is developed, we cannot sit idle and have to work in cohesion to defeat anti-national forces,” he added.

The Governor said, “The BSF, Punjab Police, state and the Centre have to work in tandem and coordinate amidst themselves to safeguard the interest of Punjab, which is amidst most progressive and important state of the country.”