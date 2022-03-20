Need to unite, says Akal Takht chief

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 19

Lakhs of devotees paid obeisance during the six-day Hola Mohalla festival which concluded today with religious processions by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Nihang Sikhs from various deras.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, in his message, asked the Sikh community to unite and resolve all issues through dialogue.

Attired in traditional battle gear, Nihangs from various sects, including Budha Dal, took out a procession from Shaheedi Bagh. Nihang Sikhs riding on horses sprinkled ‘gulal’ and displayed ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial art). Later, they displayed horse riding skills and other martial arts at Charan Ganga stadium. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh also participated in the nagar kirtan. —