 Needn’t give notice to kin at first go: HC : The Tribune India

Domestic Violence Act

Needn’t give notice to kin at first go: HC

Lays down procedure to be followed by magistrates

Needn’t give notice to kin at first go: HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 2

In a significant judgment liable to change the way pleas filed under the Domestic Violence Act are acted upon, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has laid down the procedure for magistrates to follow in the states of Punjab and Haryana, along with the UT Chandigarh. Among other things, Justice Jagmohan Bansal has made it clear that the magistrates dealing with such matters may not issue a notice at the first instance to distant relatives.

Justice Bansal also directed the Registrar-General to circulate the judgment among all District and Sessions Judges within the jurisdiction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The direction came in a case where a woman filed a complaint not only against the husband, but also distant relatives and family friends.

Taking up the plea, the jurisdictional magistrate, vide an order dated September 23, 2022, issued a notice to the petitioners, along with the husband and family of the complainant’s husband. The petitioners then moved the High Court through advocate PS Ahluwalia for quashing the complaint and the impugned notice.

Justice Bansal took note of the fact that petitions were daily being filed before the High Court assailing pleas under Section 12 and subsequent notice under Section 13 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Section 12 empowers an aggrieved woman to file an application before the magistrate for various reliefs under the DV Act.

Elaborating on the procedure, Justice Bansal asserted that all respondents may not be mechanically issued a notice under Section 13 in case of a petition under Section 12 of the DV Act. “A notice at the first instance may not be issued to distant relatives”.

Justice Bansal further asserted that the magistrate was expected to apply his mind regarding “distant and sundry relatives of the respondents” arrayed by an aggrieved person. The presence of respondents may not be required where they were represented through a counsel.

Justice Bansal ruled that the magistrate was expected to pass an appropriate order in case of an application by the respondents on the grounds of jurisdiction, maintainability or deletion from array of respondents. “In case an application was filed seeking alteration, modification or revocation of an order passed under the Act, the magistrate in terms of Section 25 of the DV Act is expected to pass an order, if parties are able to show change of circumstances,” he said.

Referring to multiple judgments on the issue, Justice Bansal asserted that the proceedings under Section 12 were civil in nature and the notice issued under Section 13 was not a summons under the provisions of the CrPC. A petition before the HC under Section 482 of the CrPC was not maintainable against a petition under Section 12 or notice under Section 13.

Circulate judgement among judges

  • The Registrar-General has been asked to circulate the judgment among all District & Sessions Judges
  • The direction came in a case where a woman filed a complaint against her husband, distant relatives

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

3
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

4
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

5
Trending

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

6
Nation

Single mother wins case to get father's name removed from son's passport

7
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'

8
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

9
Delhi

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara