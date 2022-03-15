NEET-PG cut-off reduced, eligible candidates invited

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 14

After reducing the qualifying percentile under the NEET PG-2021 for admissions to MD/MS courses, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Monday invited all candidates for admission, who have now become eligible for registration. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also invited all such candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for mop-up round of counselling.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reduced the minimum qualifying criteria for all categories of candidates for admission to MD/MS courses. Following this, the cut-off has come down to 247 marks from 302 out of total 800 marks in the NEET PG-2021 for general category candidates. The same has fallen to 210 from previous 265 for SC/BC and 229 from 283 for the PWD category candidates.

The BFUHS has extended the date for online registration/application for fresh application from March 14 to March 24 in view of many candidates becoming eligible after reducing the eligibility criteria. The date of display of provisional allotment or admission result has also been postponed from March 23 to April 4. The date for walk-in counselling for vacancy round for left over seats (if any) which was scheduled to be held on March 28 has also been extended to April 12.

The candidates who are holding/joined the allotted seat of Round I or II of the counselling are not eligible for the mop-up round of counselling.

To get nationality converted from Indian to NRI for the mop-up round of PG counselling, the MCC has demanded the aspirant candidates to submit the proof that the sponsor of the candidate is an NRI and for the purpose, the candidate has been asked to submit the passport and visa of the sponsor. There should be an affidavit from the sponsor that he/she will sponsor entire course fee of the candidate. —

