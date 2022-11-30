NEP to be implemented in two schools in each block

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Despite strong opposition from teachers’ unions, the state government has paved the way for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in Punjab.

The policy will be initially implemented in two schools in each education block. As the first step, the centrally sponsored scheme — PM School for Rising India (SHRI) — is to be implemented in 456 schools in the state.

As per a circular issued by the Director General, School Education, all parameters of the NEP will be implemented in the selected schools. The selected schools have been asked to upload information on the government portal. The school heads and the panchayats have also been instructed to upload the consent letter for the implementation of the NEP on this portal. The scheme has been launched in 14,500 schools in the country.

The Democratic Teachers Front has alleged that it is an agenda to saffronise education. It alleged that the AAP government was hand in glove with the BJP.

Front president Vikram Dev Singh said the Central Government was preparing to implement the NEP without consultation with states or a discussion in Parliament.

The state government, instead of “protecting the interests of Punjab” by opposing this policy, was becoming a facilitator, he said.

Front leaders alleged that the policy was aimed at further encouraging the privatisation and commercialisation of education in the name of digital education. The policy has “drawn flak” from experts for having a hidden agenda of closing down 70 per cent schools in the name of merging these with others.

