 Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Labourers getting better opportunities back home

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Labourers from Nepal transplant paddy near Manakwal village. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana/Manakwal, July 2

Labourers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh appear to be receiving good incentives in their own areas, making them less likely to seek jobs in Punjab for better prospects, as was the case in the past. To solve the issue of labour shortage, particularly during the busy period of paddy transplantation period, landlords have begun employing workers from Nepal. The Nepalese workers seem to readily accept work in fields, for they are being provided with ‘satisfactory compensation’.

They can be seen transplanting paddy in the fields of Manakwal, Walipur Kalan.

Shuji, a labourer, stated that a group of 8-10 people from Nepal arrived here on June 7. They have already planted nearly two-thirds of their employer’s field. They would return to Nepal on July 8.

Asked if they were happy with their earnings, another worker responded, “We are happy. They offer us anywhere from Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per acre, which is reasonable. After we return to Nepal, we will transplant paddy in our own fields.” Asked if migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had voiced concern over workers from Nepal posing them competition, the Nepalese workers answered in the negative.

Migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are still coming in, but their numbers are falling with each passing year. Barinder Kumar from Balliya village said many new factories were opening in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and thus many locals are now finding work back home. “However, because the landowner from Jagraon treats and pays us well, we like coming over for 10-12 days to transplant paddy in his fields. We get Rs 3,500-4,500 per acre for the job,” said Kumar, adding they would soon return to Uttar Pradesh to cultivate paddy there.

Jaswant Singh Sidhu, an agriculturist from Mandiani, said the state’s farmers were concerned about the scarcity of labour. “While labour was formerly plentiful, they have become increasingly demanding, and we have to give in since the Punjabi youth are uninterested in working in the fields,” he said. He acknowledged that the labour from Nepal have started filling in the void left by those from UP and Bihar.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

2
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

5
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

6
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

7
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

8
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

9
India

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

10
Himachal

Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

‘We did not find Baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...

Modi hurls balak buddhi barb at Rahul, terms Congress parasite

PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

Defies logic: Rahul on expunged remarks

Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal’s oath to Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters


Cities

View All

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Amritsar: Once in high demand, price of oxygen cylinders pinches consumers, unit owners

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Assistant professors, librarians stage sit-in

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

Couple among three nabbed with ganja

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution