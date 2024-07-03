Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana/Manakwal, July 2

Labourers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh appear to be receiving good incentives in their own areas, making them less likely to seek jobs in Punjab for better prospects, as was the case in the past. To solve the issue of labour shortage, particularly during the busy period of paddy transplantation period, landlords have begun employing workers from Nepal. The Nepalese workers seem to readily accept work in fields, for they are being provided with ‘satisfactory compensation’.

They can be seen transplanting paddy in the fields of Manakwal, Walipur Kalan.

Shuji, a labourer, stated that a group of 8-10 people from Nepal arrived here on June 7. They have already planted nearly two-thirds of their employer’s field. They would return to Nepal on July 8.

Asked if they were happy with their earnings, another worker responded, “We are happy. They offer us anywhere from Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per acre, which is reasonable. After we return to Nepal, we will transplant paddy in our own fields.” Asked if migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had voiced concern over workers from Nepal posing them competition, the Nepalese workers answered in the negative.

Migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are still coming in, but their numbers are falling with each passing year. Barinder Kumar from Balliya village said many new factories were opening in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and thus many locals are now finding work back home. “However, because the landowner from Jagraon treats and pays us well, we like coming over for 10-12 days to transplant paddy in his fields. We get Rs 3,500-4,500 per acre for the job,” said Kumar, adding they would soon return to Uttar Pradesh to cultivate paddy there.

Jaswant Singh Sidhu, an agriculturist from Mandiani, said the state’s farmers were concerned about the scarcity of labour. “While labour was formerly plentiful, they have become increasingly demanding, and we have to give in since the Punjabi youth are uninterested in working in the fields,” he said. He acknowledged that the labour from Nepal have started filling in the void left by those from UP and Bihar.

