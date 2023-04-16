Nephew of Indira’s assassin held for drug peddling in Auckland

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

A narco-terror nexus involving a nephew of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh has come to light in New Zealand.

According to news reports emanating from New Zealand and information collected by the Punjab Police and security agencies, the Auckland Police have arrested Baltej Singh, a pro-Khalistan activist in that country, in connection with recovery of 328 kg of methamphetamine, pegged at nearly Rs 100 crore, in international market.

Punjab Police officials have confirmed that the police authorities in Auckland busted a drug racket in March, following a raid at a local property in Manukau. A substantial amount of methamphetamine concealed in beer cans was recovered in the raid.

Officials said the subsequent investigation trail has now led to the arrest of Baltej Singh, who is a nephew of Satwant Singh. Satwant Singh along with Beant Singh had assassinated Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the aftermath of Operation Bluestar in October 1984.

Baltej Singh spearheads anti-India and pro-Khalistan demonstrations and meetings in New Zealand. He is also listed as a prominent fund-raiser for the “Khalistan movement”.

Satwant Singh’s brother and his family had relocated to New Zealand in the 1980s and were running a small grocery shop in Auckland. However, a sudden increase in their wealth was noticed in recent months, the police said.

Baltej Singh’s father became proprietor of a real estate firm and even bought a house valued at more than Rs 100 crore. Punjab Police officials said Baltej is currently imprisoned and undergoing trial on charges of drug peddling.

Officials said they have been insisting on collusion between smugglers and terrorist groups, which has been proved with this arrest.