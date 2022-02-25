Nervous Congress tries to keep flock together in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 24

As uncertainty looms over the poll results, the Congress has started the exercise to keep its flock together amid the ongoing infighting among its leaders.

Based on internal post-poll surveys and seat-to-seat assessment by the party’s war room, Congress leaders claim to have reached an idea of where it would stand in the results.

Not hopeful of the Congress crossing the 40-seat mark, a senior party leader said infighting could further widen once the results were out. “In case the Congress fails to make it to the 59-mark, churning could start within the party on the state leadership. There are many claimants among the Jat and Hindu leaders. Sunil Jakhar has already announced to quit active politics after the way the party handled the issue of deciding on the CM face and removing Capt Amarinder Singh,” he added.

Post elections, the Navjot Singh Sidhu factor will also play an important role in deciding the fate of the party in coming days. “Whatever the result, Sidhu seems to be waiting for it before playing his cards,” said a senior leader from Majha. Sources close to Sidhu say that he is unhappy with the state of affairs in the local party unit. Without naming anyone, Sidhu has been repeatedly saying that only “the Congress can defeat the Congress”.

Party’s top leadership had, however, asked the MLAs not to target Sidhu till the polling. MP Gurjeet Aujla also spoke against him only after the polling.

On opinion among certain leaders about the Congress not reaching the 40-mark, the party’s top leadership does not agree. “The party will touch the 50-mark, can be five plus or five minus. Also, the political developments two to three days prior to the polling will spring a surprise,” the party leader added.

Two days ago, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi interacted with a few party MLAs to get their feedback. “Various permutation and combinations on the basis of possible poll results were discussed. The performance of the SAD-BSP combine, BJP-led NDA alliance and the AAP was part of the discussion,” said senior leaders engaged in the poll strategy.

CM sought feedback from MLAs Two days ago, Congress’ Punjab affairs incharge and Chief Minister Charanjit Channi interacted with a few party MLAs to get their feedback. Party insiders say discussions on how to get a majority in case the party fell of 59-seat mark were held.

#capt amarinder singh #navjot sidhu #sunil jakhar