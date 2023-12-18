New ‘accident compensation policy’ introduced for PSPCL employees

Chandigarh, December 17
The Punjab Government has introduced an Accident Compensation Policy for its employees of the PSPCL.
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the policy, effective from December 8, is designed to provide financial support to employees, including regular, contractual, and sub-contractual workers, in the face of work-related accidents.
“Under the new policy, regular employees of PSPCL will not only receive accidental benefits but also have access to medical advances of up to Rs 3 lakh during emergencies, ensuring that they face no financial difficulties in obtaining necessary medical treatment,” he added.
Emphasising the significance of the policy in addressing the evolving demands and changing circumstances faced by the employees, the minister said, “In a move to support contractual workers, the ex-gratia assistance for fatal accidents has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Additionally, the amount of group insurance for such workers has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, providing enhanced financial protection.”
“Before the introduction of this policy, workers in the contractual and sub-contractual categories did not receive any financial benefits in the event of non-fatal accidents. The new policy addresses this gap by ensuring that in the event of 100 per cent disability, an amount of Rs 10 lakh will be paid,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1