New agri policy in the works

Chandigarh, March 10

With agriculture being the mainstay of Punjab’s economy, the first full Budget of the Aam Aadmi Party government has laid a lot of emphasis on giving a boost to put the state’s agrarian economy on a high growth trajectory.

The government will bring in new initiatives for crop diversification and also provide a stimulus to the horticulture sector Rs 5,650 cr for social security: To provide benefits to 33.26 lakh beneficiaries under social security, Rs 5,650 crore has been proposed, an increase of Rs 1,002 crore over the last fiscal. Besides, a budgetary outlay of Rs 175 crore is proposed for welfare schemes

The biggest announcement by the government has been the starting of a crop insurance scheme.

A sum of Rs 13,888 crore has been set aside for the agriculture sector in the Budget, which is a 20 per cent jump from the previous financial year. The government has already announced that it will bring a new agriculture policy, which was reiterated by the Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, while presenting his budget proposals for 2023-24.

Rs 30 cr to counter cyber criminals To counter cyber criminals, the government has proposed Rs 30 crore, besides allocating Rs 33 crore to purchase land for the Police Lines and police stations and Rs 10 crore for renovation of buildings. Further, a special assistance of Rs 26 crore has been proposed to assist the Police Housing Corporation to repay the loan taken from HUDCO. Rs 200 cr for ‘schools of eminence’ The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for its “schools of eminence” project. As many as 117 schools chosen for the project will be provided best infrastructure, choice of all streams, trained faculty, career counselling, sports and extra-curricular activities. Work for upgrade has started at four schools in Amritsar on a pilot-basis. Emphasis on secondary sector To boost the secondary sector, manufacturing of electric vehicles, auto components, sports goods, hand tools, agricultural machinery, paper-based packaging units, shredding-based management units and one district one product have been included in the category of the “thrust sector” for the purpose of higher fiscal incentives.

Amongst several new initiatives for crop diversification, an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore has been made. This money will be used to create a revolving market intervention fund for basmati crops, 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds and a track-and-trace mechanism to ensure that only good quality seeds are used, promoting moong cultivation, and incentivising direct seeding of rice (DSR). Last year, 30,312 farmers were given an incentive of Rs 1500 per acre for DSR.

The government has also announced that 2,574 ‘Kisan Mitras’ are to be engaged to provide extension services in each village. To check stubble burning, Rs 350 crore have been set aside for in-situ stubble management. As the government is trying to go in for crop diversification, a major boost is being given to development of horticulture.

LEADER SPEAK Perks for specialists We are working on increasing the salary of specialists to Rs 3 lakh per month from Rs 99,000. We are also considering the possibility of allowing them to run private OPDs. Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister Will open up job avenues This Budget will boost industrial growth and open up job avenues. The government proposes to bring a ‘new agricultural policy’ to conserve natural resources and increase farmers’ income. Harchand Singh Barsat, general secretary, AAP

Rs 84 crore for defence veterans’ welfare

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 84 crore for the welfare of defence service veterans and their families during the 2023-24 fiscal in the Budget. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also proposed an outlay of Rs 15 crore for the upgrade of the War Memorial Complex in Amritsar and for setting up two new galleries at the museum so that “future generations can learn and get inspired from the sacrifices made by our soldiers”. An additional outlay of Rs 3 crore has also been proposed for the maintenance of Sainik School, Kapurthala. TNS