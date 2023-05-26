New agriculture policy to resolve problems of farmers, says Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the new agricultural policy to be released on June 30 this year will help solve many problems of farmers. He said the new policy was being prepared with the suggestions from farmers, agricultural experts, farm leaders, people and representatives of different sections.

Presiding over a nearly four-hour-long meeting regarding demands of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) at Punjab Bhavan, Dhaliwal said the new policy was being prepared with the aim of boosting the agrarian economy. He said the government was exploring opportunities to export vegetables and other crops to neighbouring countries.

Regarding the demand of the farm leaders to release the dues of the sugar mills, Dhaliwal said after meeting with the Chief Minister, the amount would be disbursed to sugarcane growers soon.

Upon the farmer leaders bringing to the notice of the minister that some family members of farmers who attained martyrdom during the farmers’ movement had not been given government jobs, Dhaliwal immediately instructed officials of the Agriculture Department to complete the process and give jobs to eligible persons.