New book chronicles life of ex-MP Tarlochan Singh

Chandigarh, January 6

A book titled ‘S Tarlochan Singh: A Historic Journey’ was released on Friday at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration here.

The book has been penned by Dr Prabhleen Singh, chief, Young Progressive Sikh Forum. Through research and personal accounts, the book captures the essence of Tarlochan Singh’s remarkable journey, shedding light on the motivations that propelled him forward.

Union Minister of State Som Parkash was present on the occasion as a special guest. The event not only honoured the Padma Bhushan recipient’s significant contributions, but also marked a step by the forum towards highlighting positive roles in the development of the Sikh community. Dr Prabhleen Singh, known for his prior works applauded by the global Sikh community, has brought forth a compelling narrative in the book, likely to be an insightful exploration of Sikhism.

