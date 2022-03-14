New Punjab govt at helm, NHM contract staff hope for regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 13

Members of the NHM Volunteers’ Association have demanded that new AAP government must fulfil its poll promise of regularising services of contract and outsourced employees/workers rendering their services in the health and other departments for the past many years on priority basis.

In a press statement, association members congratulated the AAP for the landslide victory in the Assembly polls. They said the successive governments of the SAD and Congress had promised to regularise 27,000 and 36,000 employees, respectively, but these remained unfulfilled. “We are hopeful that the AAP government will regularise our services.”

Association leader Narendar Kumar: “The working class has played a crucial role in the AAP victory. Now, it’s time for the party to fulfil the promises made in its poll manifesto. There are over 12,000 NHM workers who have been rendering their services in the Health Department on meagre salaries for past over 10 to 15 years but the successive governments didn’t do anything for them.” “Salaries of contract workers are at par with regular staff in Haryana and Delhi and the state must also hike their pay accordingly.” —