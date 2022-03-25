New mining policy to enhance revenue: Harjot Singh Bains

Chandigarh, March 24
In keeping with the AAP government’s policy of efficient governance, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains reached his office at 9 am on Thursday and met experts to seek their views on the formation of a new mining policy.
The Mines and Geology, Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Jails and Legal & Legislative Affairs Minister said: “New initiatives were being introduced in the Mining and Tourism departments, which would bear fruit soon.”
Bains said corrupt practices in the Mining and Jails Departments would be stopped and a new mining policy was on the cards, which would enhance the state’s revenue drastically.
He said the complaints received on anti-corruption helpline were being dealt with on a priority basis.
Directing officials, employees and other staff members to be punctual and readdress the grievances of people, Bains said the newly formed AAP government would provide timely and hassle-free services to citizens. —
