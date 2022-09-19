New Mining Rules: Stone crusher owners’ stir on September 23

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 18

Local stone crusher and screening plant operators have decided to protest the new mining rules at the District Administrative Complex on September 23.

Ajwinder Singh, district chief, Stone Crusher and Screening Plant Association, said, “The government in its new mining policy has increased the registration fee of crushers to Rs 1 lakh annually and has asked us to deposit a security of Rs 5 lakh.”

Mining Department XEN Gurpreet Singh said crusher and washing plant owners never discussed these issues with him. “I’ll discuss it with the higher-ups.”