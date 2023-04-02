New PSHRC chief takes charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Justice Sant Parkash, a former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has taken over as the chairperson of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) at Chandigarh.

Justice Sant Parkash had joined the judicial service in Haryana in April 1986 and was elevated as a High Court Judge on November 28, 2019. He retired on April 26, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation.