New Rajya Sabha members given certificate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

All five Rajya Sabha (Upper House) candidates from Punjab, who were elected unopposed on Thursday, secured their certificates on Friday.

Four candidates received their certificate by hand, while Harbhajan Singh’s certificate was received by his authorised representative.

While Sanjeev Arora received his certificate from Punjab Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Observer S Karuna Raju and RS Election Returning Officer-cum-Vidhan Sabha Secretary Surinder Pal, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak, was given the certificate by Pal.

In the evening, Raghav Chadha, a representative of Harbhajan Singh, and Ashok Mittal received their certificates.