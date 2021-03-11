New sports policy in Punjab soon, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Ropar, August 17
The new sports policy aiming at providing suitable jobs to achievers and setting up best available facilities for the upcoming players will be announced in the coming days. This was stated by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer here today.
Hayer, who accompanied by Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha and Principal Secretary Raj Kamal Chaudhary, convened a meeting of the district administration regarding Punjab Khed Mela scheduled to be beginning on August 29. The minister also announced an Astroturf at Ropar.
The minister said the government was committed to provide best available facilities, including modern equipment to players, so that they could excel at all levels. The budget for the Sports Department has been increased from Rs 162 crore to Rs 223 crore, he said.
