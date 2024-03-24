New SSP warns anti-social elements ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 23

Seeking cooperation of general public in maintaining law and order during Lok Sabha election, Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur has warned anti-social elements against resumption of any unlawful activity following change of guards with transfer of Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh.

“We want to make sure that the electioneering process is conducted in a transparent and impartial manner. Nobody will be allowed to violate guidelines of the Election Commission during the whole process of election for parts of Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies falling under jurisdiction of Malerkotla district,” said SSP Kaur calling upon residents to participate in festival of democracy without any fear or pressure. She called upon the residents to trust the police and share any relevant information about hidden activities of anti-social elements active in their respective areas.

Identifying drug smuggling, hooliganism and coercion as major impediments in smooth conduct of any democratic process, the SSP said drug peddlers, gangsters and miscreants would be dealt with sternly.

A 2016-batch IPS officer Simrat Kaur was posted as AIG (Counter Intelligence) at Patiala, before being transferred to Malerkotla following ECI directions to transfer the earlier incumbent here.

Earlier in the day, SSP Kaur interacted with GOs posted at the headquarters and at Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh sub-divisions and advised them to ensure law and order prevails during the election period.

