New Urban Estates proposed in Patiala, Sangrur, Samana

Chandigarh, November 7

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora today said new Urban Estates (residential and industrial purpose) will be developed by the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) in near future.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects of the PDA at PUDA Bhawan, Mohali, Arora said residential and industrial urban estates in Patiala, Sangrur and Samana had been proposed.

He asked officials concerned to scrutinise the applications regarding land acquisition in the next 15 days.

Arora and Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, also reviewed the rejuvenation of Badi Nadi and Chotti Nadi project, construction of STPs and ETP in Patiala.

The minister was apprised that the PDA proposes to provide 24×7 canal-based water supply to Urban Estate 1, 2, 3, 4 and PDA Omaxe City.

Arora also directed Gautam Jain, Chief Administrator, PDA, to expedite the process of clearing pending cases.