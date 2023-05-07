New varieties sown on 72% area, wheat yield up in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 6

The shifting of farmers to high-yielding new varieties of wheat in Sangrur and Malerkotla districts has increased wheat production to 5,270 kg per hectare from 4,174 kg per hectare last year.

The production has increased despite repeated rain and hailstorm.

Figures procured from the Agriculture Department show that last year, farmers had opted for HD 2,967 and HD 3,086 varieties for 77 per cent area under wheat in both districts. But this year, in 72 per cent area, farmers had opted for new varieties, including DBW 222, DBW 187 and DBW 303.

“After getting information, I had sown some new varieties on all my 14 acres. The per acre production has increased beyond my expectations. I think next year, the number of farmers who opt for new varieties will increase after seeing this year’s higher production.” said Jaswant Singh at a grain market.

Another farmer Durlabh Singh said that like other farmers, he was also unwilling to experiment with new varieties of wheat.

“But after attending a camp of the Agriculture Department and meeting some officers, I decided to sow new varieties on three acres out of seven acres. The production of new varieties is more than the old ones,” he said.

Officers informed that till Friday this year, a total of 11.25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat has arrived in the grain markets of Sangrur and Malerkotla. Last year, the figure was 8.74 LMT.

“Last year, my per acre production of wheat was 16 quintals, but this year, it is around 20 quintals on 32 acres out of total 40 acres. I have not burnt stubble for the past five years and I always try to convince other farmers of my village,” said Harbinder Singh Sekhon (90) from Fatehgarh Chhanna village.

Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Harbans Singh said that largely, the shifting to new varieties of wheat has helped farmers in increasing their production.

“Though new varieties of wheat have played a big role in increasing wheat production, the management of stubble without burning by many farmers and favourable weather have also played a role in increasing production,” he said.