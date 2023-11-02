New York man, who killed Sikh, charged with manslaughter

New York, November 1
A man who attacked an elderly Sikh person during a car accident in New York on October 19 has been charged with manslaughter. Gilbert Augustin was arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment charging him with manslaughter and assault as hate crimes in the death of 66-year-old Jasmer Singh, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
During the dispute that preceded the fatal beating, Augustin is accused of repeatedly referring to Singh as a ‘turban man’.
“This is a case of a fender bender immediately escalating to hateful language and then brutal, deadly violence. The defendant will have to answer to some very serious charges,” Katz said. Augustin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder ordered him to return to court on December 6.
