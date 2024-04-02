 Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab


ANI

New Delhi, April 2

The Central Government has extended 'Y' category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural, sources said.

This security provision is exclusively for the state of Punjab, aimed at ensuring the safety of the aforementioned leaders.

Sushil Kumar Rinku, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, and Sheetal Angural, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), recently made headlines by joining the BJP.

Notably, Rinku's inclusion in the BJP's list of six Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab, with a nomination from the Jalandhar reserved seat, further solidified his prominence within the party ranks.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

4
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

5
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

6
Punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on ‘objectionable’ word in Jazzy B song

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
India

India’s own security interests involved in Gurpatwant Pannun probe: Jaishankar

9
Haryana

Bank employee arrested for involvement in cyber fraud in Gurugram

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali 'misleading' advertising case

The bench observed that advertisements issued by Patanjali a...

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

The airline have cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in th...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejri said Nair reported to Atishi, Bhardwaj, not him, ED tells court

CM’s jail term raises questions over governance from prison

Woman, minor daughter injured as fire breaks out at house in west Delhi

Miscreant open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies