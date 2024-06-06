Next, byelections to be held on 5 Punjab Assembly seats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The victory of four sitting MLAs in the Lok Sabha elections and the acceptance of the resignation of an AAP MLA, who joined the BJP, has paved the way for byelections in five Assembly constituencies.

As many as 12 MLAs were in the fray for the Lok Sabha poll, including five Cabinet ministers. Among them, those who won are four sitting MLAs — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (Chabbewal), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Barnala) and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Gidderbaha). The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker has also accepted the resignation of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who represented the Jalandhar West seat.

The Tribune has learnt that the Speaker has accepted the resignation of Sheetal Angural. However, the resignation of Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal has not been accepted yet. In the remaining cases, the process to notify the vacancies is yet to be set in motion.

