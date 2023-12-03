Next hearing of Majithia’s MLA wife tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 2

Having issued summons to 17 persons, including Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur, and SAD MLA Ganieve Majithia on a complaint alleging investment of drug money in real estate business, the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, today fixed December 4 as the next date of hearing.

On October 27, the court of Justice Rakesh Kumar had issued summons for November 14, which got put off to November 30. On the last hearing, an application for recalling of orders had been moved by one of the accused.

Complainants Charan Singh and Vasu Pathak today appeared before the court to furnish their reply.

