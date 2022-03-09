NGOs ask nominees of Punjab to conserve environment

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 8

Various NGOs today wrote to 1,304 candidates who contested the 2022 Assembly poll and urged them to ensure that environmental conservation stays in their agenda whether they become part of the government or stay in the Opposition.

The NGOs raised the issue of depleting groundwater, high pollution in rivers and poor quality of air. “We have the lowest area under the forest cover among all the states of India and our cities and villages are overflowing with garbage and plastic waste,” reads the letter.

During campaigning the NGOs also released green manifestos highlighting problems and solutions related to environmental challenges.

The letter further states that a lot of transparency in handling of environmental projects and contracts was required so that good policies and laws do not fail at the implementation stage. Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Giani Kewal Singh, former jathedar, Takht Damdama Sahib and Sant Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib among others have joined hands under the banner of the “Punjab Vatavaran Chetna Lehar”. —

#balbir singh seechewal #Environment