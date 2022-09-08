NGT constitutes panel to check Zira ethanol plant

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 7

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner to look into the alleged contamination of groundwater due to the discharge from an ethanol plant at Mansurdeva village in Zira sub-division. As per information, the plant belongs to a former SAD MLA.

It is pertinent to mention that members of various farm unions have been sitting on dharna for the last 45 days, demanding the closure of the plant.

In response to an application filed by an NGO, Public Action Committee, the NGT has instructed the joint committee to visit the site, look into the grievances of the people and representatives of the project. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.