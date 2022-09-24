NGT fines Punjab Rs 2,180 crore over untreated waste

New Delhi, September 23
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a penalty of over Rs 2,000 crore on the Punjab Government for its failure to treat solid and liquid waste, leading to a huge gap in waste generation and treatment.
Can’t take too long to act
Corrective action cannot wait for an indefinite period and health issues deferred for long. Compliance with norms has to be high on priority. NGT Bench
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel said corrective action could not wait for an indefinite period and health issues deferred for long.
“The responsibility of the state is to have a comprehensive plan to control pollution which is its absolute liability, which is not being understood. If there is a deficit in budgetary allocations, it is for the state and the state alone to have suitable planning by reducing cost or augmenting resources,” the Bench said.
Compliance with environmental norms on the subject of waste management had to be high on priority, said the NGT, which has been monitoring compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental issues by states and union territories.
According to the NGT, the total compensation is rounded off at Rs 2,180 crore, out of which the Punjab Government has already deposited Rs 100 crore with the tribunal for its failure to prevent discharge of untreated sewage and solid waste. “The remaining amount of Rs 2,080 crore may be deposited in a separate ring-fenced account within two months,” the NGT said.
Last week, the NGT had ordered the Rajasthan Government to pay Rs 3,000 crore as environmental compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste. Earlier, it had fined UP Rs 100 crore. (With agency inputs)
Told to Pay in 2 months
- Punjab has already deposited Rs 100 cr with the tribunal
- Remaining Rs 2,080 cr to be paid in two months: NGT
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...