NGT imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Gurdaspur DC, Chief Secretary

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, December 10

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed Rs 1 lakh fine each on the Gurdaspur DC and the state of Punjab through its Chief Secretary for not appearing in person in an ongoing case of solid waste management pertaining to the sub-divisional town of Dinanagar.

A Dinanagar resident and social activist Sunil Dutt had filed a petition against the local municipal council (MC) regarding violation of rules related to disposal of solid waste management in the town.

The NGT, on October 5, had directed that a joint committee of representatives comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Gurdaspur DC be formed to verify the facts relating to the complaint submitted by Sunil Dutt.

The joint committee’s report was sent by e-mail to the NGT on November 21. Based on this report, notices were issued to the PPCB, Kiran Mahajan, Executive Officer of the Dinanagar MC, the Gurdaspur DC and the state.

Advocate Naginder Banipal had appeared on behalf of the PPCB while Kiran Mahajan had appeared in person before the Tribunal through video-conferencing. However, nobody appeared on behalf of the Gurdaspur DC and the State of Punjab.

The NGT said the non-appearance of the officers was being considered a delay in arriving at an appropriate resolution of the issues involved in the case.

“Such wilful non-appearance can be remedied only by an order imposing exemplary costs. In view of these facts, the hearing has been adjourned to March 20, 2024,” reads the order.

DC Himanshu Aggarwal said he had yet to go through the order and would be able to comment only after he goes through it.

