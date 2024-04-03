NH partially opened to traffic at Dabwali

Muktsar, April 2
The Malout-Delhi national highway, which had been sealed by the Haryana Government at Dabwali to stop the farmers from reaching Delhi during their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest in February, was today partially opened to traffic.
Some residents of Mandi Killianwali said so far a portion of the railway overbridge had been opened to traffic.
Shopkeepers of Dabwali had yesterday warned the administration to open both Malout-Dabwali and Bathinda-Dabwali routes or to face protest. Following this, the Bathinda-Dabwali road was also opened to traffic today.
#Dilli Chalo Farmers Protest #Farmers Protest #Mandi #Muktsar
