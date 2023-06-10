 NHM funds not stopped by Centre, state shut scheme itself: Mandaviya : The Tribune India

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, state shut scheme itself: Mandaviya

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, state shut scheme itself: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a rally in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 9

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during a BJP rally here today to mark its nine years of power at the Centre, said the Centre had not stopped the state’s funds under the National Health Mission (NHM), rather the state government itself had shut the health scheme by renaming the centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Renamed as Aam Aadmi Clinics

In Punjab also, these centres (under the NHM) were being run with the central funding, but the Aam Aadmi Party chose to rename the as Aam Aadmi Clinics. In this way, it shut the entire scheme itself. Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister

He was joined at the rally by party’s Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma, vice-president Jai Inder Kaur, leaders Mahendra Singh, Dayal Singh Sodhi, Parminder Singh Brar, Sukhwinder Kaur Naulakha and others.

Mandaviya said, “They are spreading lies and misinformation about the Centre having stopped the state’s funds under the National Health Mission. The health and wellness centres being run in rural areas across the country are run with 60 per cent funds from the Centre. In Punjab also, these centres were being run with central funding, but the Aam Aadmi Party chose to rename them as Aam Aadmi Clinics. In this way, it shut the entire scheme itself.”

He also listed out achievements of the Modi government and said he was confident the BJP would win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ashwani Sharma said, “Punjab is known for drugs these days. Only the Modi-led BJP can bring the state out of the drug menace. Punjab has been taken over by gangsters and criminals. There is lawlessness in the state. The BJP is the only option for the state.”

Jai Inder Kaur said PM Modi had taken many pro-Sikh decisions, including opening the historic Kartarpur corridor and celebration of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

While most local leaders of the BJP attended the rally, a few disgruntled over the allocation of district-level posts in January skipped the event.

